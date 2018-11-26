Ideological victory: Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi’s Janeu-dhari Hindu claims

By: | Updated: November 26, 2018 2:21 PM

For the last few months, Rahul Gandhi has been visiting temples and meeting monks in an attempt to shed the tag of Congress being a pro-Muslim. His temple visits started with Gujarat assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, rajasthan elections, rajasthan polls, rajasthan polls 2018, rajasthan elections 2018, Hindus, rahul gandhi Temple visits
The UP CM is among the lead BJP campaigners deployed in the state where the BJP appears to be on a sticky wicket. (Pic: Twitter/BJP Rajasthan)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a fierce attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent temple visits. He said that the Congress president’s grandfather had once said that he was an “accidental Hindu”, but today Rahul Gandhi is claiming to be a Sanatani Hindu wearing Janeu (sacred thread). “It’s an ideological win for us,” Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan.

The UP CM is among the lead BJP campaigners deployed in the state where the BJP appears to be on a sticky wicket. On the first day of his campaign, Yogi Adityanath accused Gandhi of leaving the people alone whenever they needed him. In a rally in Makrana, he said: “When the country is faced with any tragedy, Rahul Gandhi cannot see the pain of the people but goes to Italy.”

Yogi also hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his controversial remarks in which he had said that the minority had the first right over the country’s resources. “Former prime minister Manmohan Singh once said that the Muslims have the first right over the nation’s resources. I ask, if this is so, then where will the Hindus go?” Yogi asked.

