Ideological battle continues, will fight with 10 times the intensity: Rahul Gandhi after resigning as Congress president

A day after resigning as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said that he stands by the country’s poor and farmers and shall continue to do so. The Wayanad MP further said that his ideological battle continues and he will take it forward with 10 times the intensity compared to the last five years. Rahul was speaking to media persons after a hearing in a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker.

“It’s a fight of ideology, I’m standing with the poor and farmers. Aakraman ho raha hai, mazaa aa raha hai,” Rahul Gandhi told journalists after the hearing in a Mumbai court on Thursday. When asked how he would continue to fight, Rahul Gandhi replied: “I’ll fight 10 times harder than I did in last 5 years.”

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi after appearing in a Mumbai court in a defamation case: I didn’t say anything in court,I had to appear. It’s a fight of ideology,I’m standing with the poor & farmers.’Aakraman ho raha hai, mazaa aa raha hai’. I’ll fight 10 times harder than I did in last 5 yrs pic.twitter.com/AoeQJfdTBU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi released a four-page statement stating that he took responsibility for the Congress’ defeat in the 2019 general elections and that he would no longer continue as the party chief.

He wrote that his fight wasn’t a simple battle for political power, but he resisted the BJP’s idea of India. “This resistance arises because my being is permeated with an Indian idea that is and has always been in direct conflict with theirs. This is not a new battle; it has been waged on our soil for thousands of years. Where they see differences, I see similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in his statement.

The Congress were brought down by BJP in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. The Congress could win just 52 of the 547 seats.

But Rahul Gandhi said that he would continue the fight. “In no way, shape or form am I stepping back from this fight. I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and a devoted son of India and will continue to serve and protect her till my last breath.” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi was in Mumbai to attend a defamation case filed against him by a RSS worker after Gandhi allegedly linked the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The complainant alleged that a day after Gauri Lankesh’s death, Rahul Gandhi had said that “anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.”