Idea Exchange: No one has ever doubted Muslim’s nationalism. No one still doubts it, and never will: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

As the NDA government led by Narendra Modi embarks on its second term, riding on the promise of ‘Sabka Vishwas’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister of Minority Affairs and the Cabinet’s only Muslim face, will have a key role to play. He has continued in the Cabinet with the same portfolio as in the last government but perhaps with a bigger mandate to fulfill. Soon after taking over, the government announced scholarships for five crore students from minority communities. During Naqvi’s previous stint in the ministry, the Haj subsidy was done away with and women were allowed to go on the pilgrimage without a Mehram or male companion.