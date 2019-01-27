ICICI Bank case: CBI probe officer transferred day after signing FIR

By: | Updated: January 27, 2019 12:22 PM

The investigating agency has named former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s V N Dhoot in connection loan fraud case.

ICICI Bank loan case, ICICI Bank videocon case, ICICI Bank loan fraud, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, ICICI loan case, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, VN DhootEarlier this month, the CBI registered a case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and V N Dhoot for criminal conspiracy and cheating. (PTI)

CBI officer Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was investigating ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, has been transferred from Banking and Securities Fraud Cell in Delhi to Economic Offences Branch in Ranchi. The Indian Express reports that Mishra was transferred just a day after the investigating agency named former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s V N Dhoot in connection loan fraud case.

Earlier this month, the CBI registered a case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and V N Dhoot for criminal conspiracy and cheating. The probe agency alleged that the ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to Videocon in contravention of the rules and policy by the sanctioning committee.

In a statement issued on January 24, the agency said: “The then MD & CEO, ICICI Bank, being the head of the sanctioning committee, who in criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank, dishonesty and by abusing her official position sanctioned this loan in favour of said Mumbai based private company.”

It is alleged that the ICICI Bank disbursed Rs 3250 crore to Videocon which later invested Rs 64 crores in Nupower Renewables — a firm Dhoot set up with Chanda Kochar’s husband Deepak Kochhar. Later in 2017, ICICI Bank declared the outstanding loan to Videocon as NPA.

Two days after CBI SP Mishra’s was transferred, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog called the CBI’s move ‘investigative adventurism’. In the post, the FM writes, “…When I read the list of potential targets in the ICICI case, the thought that crossed my mind was again the same – Instead of focusing primarily on the target, is a journey to nowhere (or everywhere) being undertaken? If we include the entire who’s who of the Banking Industry – with or without evidence – what cause are we serving or actually hurting.”

He further said: “My advice to our investigators – Follow the advice of Arjun in the Mahabharat – Just concentrate on the bulls-eye.” His advice did not go down well with several opposition leaders who accused Jaitley of interfering and nudging the CBI to go slow on the case.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ICICI Bank case: CBI probe officer transferred day after signing FIR
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition