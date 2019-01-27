ICICI Bank case: CBI probe officer transferred day after signing FIR

Earlier this month, the CBI registered a case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and V N Dhoot for criminal conspiracy and cheating. (PTI)

CBI officer Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was investigating ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, has been transferred from Banking and Securities Fraud Cell in Delhi to Economic Offences Branch in Ranchi. The Indian Express reports that Mishra was transferred just a day after the investigating agency named former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s V N Dhoot in connection loan fraud case.

Earlier this month, the CBI registered a case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and V N Dhoot for criminal conspiracy and cheating. The probe agency alleged that the ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to Videocon in contravention of the rules and policy by the sanctioning committee.

In a statement issued on January 24, the agency said: “The then MD & CEO, ICICI Bank, being the head of the sanctioning committee, who in criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank, dishonesty and by abusing her official position sanctioned this loan in favour of said Mumbai based private company.”

It is alleged that the ICICI Bank disbursed Rs 3250 crore to Videocon which later invested Rs 64 crores in Nupower Renewables — a firm Dhoot set up with Chanda Kochar’s husband Deepak Kochhar. Later in 2017, ICICI Bank declared the outstanding loan to Videocon as NPA.

Two days after CBI SP Mishra’s was transferred, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog called the CBI’s move ‘investigative adventurism’. In the post, the FM writes, “…When I read the list of potential targets in the ICICI case, the thought that crossed my mind was again the same – Instead of focusing primarily on the target, is a journey to nowhere (or everywhere) being undertaken? If we include the entire who’s who of the Banking Industry – with or without evidence – what cause are we serving or actually hurting.”

He further said: “My advice to our investigators – Follow the advice of Arjun in the Mahabharat – Just concentrate on the bulls-eye.” His advice did not go down well with several opposition leaders who accused Jaitley of interfering and nudging the CBI to go slow on the case.