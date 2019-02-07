ICAI signs pact with Invest India to promote foreign investment

By: | Updated: February 7, 2019 2:43 AM

The objective of the MoU is to provide necessary guidance and advice to the potential inbound and outbound investors and promote India as an investment-friendly destination, the release added.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said it has signed a pact with Invest India to promote foreign investments in the country and Indian investments abroad. Invest India is a government agency that promotes and facilitates investment in the country.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Monday by ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta and Invest India MD and CEO Deepak Bagla, ICAI said in a release. The objective of the MoU is to provide necessary guidance and advice to the potential inbound and outbound investors and promote India as an investment-friendly destination, the release added.

ICAI, after this initiative, will give necessary assistance to potential investors regarding accounting, taxation, legal, and advisory services and regulatory compliances for investments in India, through its members. Further, the move will help in promoting initiatives including Startup India. It also aims to facilitate investment across the globe and create job opportunities.

Both the parties will organise investment promotion events, including road shows and investor outreach programmes, across the globe to promote investment and facilitate interactions between international investors and Indian business community.

