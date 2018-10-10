IBM software engineer loses life in Mumbai as he tried to board a moving train – CCTV camera video shows what happened

The Mumbai police were unable to figure out who he was as he did not have any identity card with him.

A 32-year-old IBM software engineer employee lost his life at the Dadar station in Mumbai while he was trying to board a moving train, according to a report in Times of India. The techie who died was identified as Sudarshan Choudhury. The police said that Sudarshan slipped from the platform and was then dragged by the train for the next 50 meters. The Mumbai police were unable to figure out who he was as he did not have any identity card with him. It was only when two passengers found his mobile that the police found out who he was, the TOI report added.

The techie was going on a trek with his friend which is why he was at the station. Choudhury was living in Malad as a paying guest and he was trying board the train from there. He had to change the train from Dadar and he and his friends were to board the same train and that’s why he was in a hurry. Passengers who were travelling on the same train informed the police about the incident. CCTV footage had shown that Chaudhary was trying to get on the train but in the process, he slipped and eventually died, the TOI report said.

His parents are in a state of shock and have been in disbelief as to what has happened. Sudarshan was their only child and he was set to get married two months later. Sudarshan Choudhury’s friends were unaware of the incident as they kept calling him on his mobile phone. It was only after one constable picked up his phone that his friends got to know what happened and they are the ones who informed his parents about the incident.