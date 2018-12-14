IB and RAW chiefs Rajiv Jain, Anil K Dhasmana get six months extension

IB head Rajiv Jain (right) and RAW chief Anil Dhasmana. (IE)

Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing Secretary Anil K Dhasmana, whose two-year terms end later this month, have been given extensions of six months, a government order said Friday. Jain’s tenure was to end on December 30 and Dhasmana’s on December 29. The decision to extend the tenure of the two intelligence chiefs was taken due to the forthcoming general election by the prime minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The centre wanted a new government to take a decision on appointments on these key posts, officials in the know said.

Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer from Jharkhand, was appointed IB Director on December 30, 2016 for two years. A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, Jain has served in various departments of IB, including the sensitive Kashmir Desk. He was advisor to the previous NDA government’s interlocutor on Kashmir K C Pant when talks were held with separatist leaders such as Shabbir Shah.

Dhasmana, a 1981-batch officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been with R&AW for 23 years, during which he served in important areas, including the Pakistan Desk. The R&AW is tasked with gathering external intelligence.

The ACC has also redesignated Anil Srivastava, 1985-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre from advisor, NITI Aayog, to principal adviser, the order stated.