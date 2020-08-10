IAS-turned-politician Shah Faesal quits politics, resigns from Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement

Shah Faesal quits Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

Jammu and Kashmir’s bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has quit politics, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Faesal has resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, a party he floated last year after quitting the civil services.

“Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organization,” the party said in a statement.

The 37-year-old had topped the 2010 civil services exam and was serving in the state government. He, however, in January 2019 quit his job and floated a party.

Faesal has been one of the most vocal critics of the Modi government’s August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. He was even placed under detention along with several other politicians last year ahead of the Centre’s decision. Faesal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in February 2020. He was released last month.

The development comes amid unconfirmed reports of Faesal likely to return to administration.