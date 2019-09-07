IAS resignations: Congress blames BJP, says it is systematically destroying Sardar Patel’s legacy

Kannan Gopinathan resigned last month over alleged ‘denial of freedom of expression’ in Kashmir whereas Senthil put down his papers citing compromisation of democracy. (IE photo)

The Congress on Saturday blamed the Centre for the resignations of two IAS officers who quit from the service over recent developments in Jammu Kashmir. Blaming the central government for the resignations, the Congress in a tweet said that it was a ripple effect of the BJP’s attack on democracy.

“BJP’s attack on democracy has a ripple effect across our nation’s institutions. The legacy that Shri Sardar Patel built through the IAS is coming apart as officers are forced to leave the services to stand up against the govt,” the grand old party said.

Posting pictures of two IAS officers — Kannan Gopinathan and S Sasikanth Senthil — who left the service, the Congress said that the saffron party was systematically destroying IAS. Kannan Gopinathan resigned last month over alleged ‘denial of freedom of expression’ in Kashmir whereas Senthil put down his papers citing compromisation of democracy.

On August 5, the central government abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. To maintain law and order, the authorities put some restrictions including blockage of communication lines and internet services. The government also put leaders from regional parties under house arrest.

Gopinathan said that the government has the right to scrap special status but the people too have the right to respond. He thought that putting the people of Kashmir under curfew for a month was not right.

This week, Senthil resigned from IAS alleging threat to Indian democracy. In a resignation letter, the officer said: “It is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.”