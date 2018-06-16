IAS officers’ ‘strike’ being instigated by BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt Governor — since Monday evening.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that IAS officers were under pressure and their “strike” was being instigated by the BJP. Kejriwal, who has garnered support from opposition parties including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Telugu Desam Party, CPI and CPI-M, also attacked the Congress and said: “Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand if he is with the BJP or the people of Delhi.” In an interview to CNN News, he also claimed that his government does not enjoy as much power as former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit did. “I do not even have the power to transfer a peon, but Dikshit had the power to transfer the officers and even to arrest them on corruption charges,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of “instigating” the IAS strike, he said: “BJP is forcing the officers to continue the strike. The party is under pressure as the AAP government in Delhi is working hard. I am here for the people of Delhi and will ensure that things will change.” Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt Governor — since Monday evening.

“We are here for past six days. We are sitting here in helplessness. The IAS officers in Delhi are on a strike for past three months. They are coming to the office to clear files. There are not taking part in any official meetings. They don’t pick up phones, reply to our texts even in emergency situations. They don’t come for field inspections with the ministers. A government cannot function like this. We are sitting here to end that strike,” he added.

On the accusation that his strike has paralyzed the governance, he said: “The government is not functioning due to the IAS strike and not due to our sit-in. We are compelled to take this step.”