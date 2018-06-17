IAS officers hold ‘rare’ PC against Kejriwal: ‘Don’t drag us into politics’

“I am compelled to speak, many personal and vicious attacks on me,” Transport secretary Varsha Joshi told media.

In what can be termed as a rare event, highly designated IAS officers in Government of Delhi held a presser against CM Arvind Kejriwal-led elected state government. “I am compelled to speak, many personal and vicious attacks on me,” Transport secretary Varsha Joshi told media. “Please don’t use us for your political motives, we are being victimised,” she added. “Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons,” added further added.

Manisha Sharma, another IAS officer, said officials are frightened after what happened to Chief Secratary Anshu Prakash. She also quashed reports of officers being on a strike. “I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless,” Saxena said. “We are attending meetings, all departments are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays,” she added.

