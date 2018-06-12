IAS officers counter AAP government’s allegations on Twitter

Delhi’s bureaucrats today used social media to counter the AAP government’s allegations that IAS officers were on a “strike”, creating the hashtag “#Delhiatwork NoToStrike” to list the recent work done by them and stress the point that they were all at work. (Reuters)

Delhi’s bureaucrats today used social media to counter the AAP government’s allegations that IAS officers were on a “strike”, creating the hashtag “#Delhiatwork NoToStrike” to list the recent work done by them and stress the point that they were all at work. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office since last evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have struck work for “four months”.

Kejriwal has alleged that the work of the AAP government has been affected due to the “strike”. The officers’ association maintains that no officer is on strike and no work has been affected. The IAS AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) Cadre Association took to Twitter to give details about works done by officers of Delhi government. “Every office and officer has been working diligently. Facts speak for themselves,” the association tweeted with photos of officers working in their respective offices. In another tweet, the association said, “Lies should not be spread. All officers are hard at work.”

Besides the IAS AGMUT association, senior bureaucrats also discussed their work in their individual capacity on Twitter. Divisional Commissioner and Secretary (Art, Culture & languages) Manisha Saxena, for instance, retweeted her old posts on the work that she had done. “Ninety per cent of stamp papers sold every day are less than Rs 500. Now you can pay online and print at home!” Saxena said on Twitter, retweeting her post from April. Other bureaucrats of the Delhi government have also been asked to do the same.

Yesterday, the officers’ association issued a statement, refuting Kejriwal’s allegations that officers have been on strike since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the CM’s residence on the intervening night of February 19-20. “It is strongly reiterated that Officers/Officials continue to work with full vigour and dedication, in fact, many times even on holidays…,” it said in a statement.