IAS officer from Bihar’s Darbhanga becomes first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in Jammu and Kashmir

By: |
Published: June 26, 2020 11:07 PM

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate onlineJammu and Kashmir domicile certificate online news. Representational image

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territory. Choudhary, a 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, is currently posted as the principal secretary in the Agriculture Production Department. He is a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar.

Tehsildar of Bahu area, Jammu, Rohit Sharma issued him the domicile certificate on June 24. Over 30,000 people have till now received domicile certificates online in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-residents in the Union territory.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IAS officer from Bihar’s Darbhanga becomes first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and blasts convict, dead
2No coronavirus risk for Indrani Mukerjea, says CBI opposing bail plea
3Reconsider decision allowing 100% FDI in coal mining: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi