IAS officer Ashok Khemka’s concern for Aravallis lands him his 52nd transfer in 27 years

IAS officer Ashok Khemka who was serving as a Principal Secretary, Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department, has been transferred again. The 53-year-old will now serve on the same post but in the Haryana Science and Technology Department. This will mark Khemka’s sixth transfer under the current Haryana government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party which came to power in October 2014, and 52nd during the 27 years he served as an IAS officer.

Khemka is among nine other IAS officers who were ordered to be transferred by Chief Secretary DS Dhesi on Sunday. So far, no reason has been provided by the government so far.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik told the Indian Express that IAS officer Ashok Khemka is a good man and he hopes that Khemka brings new dimensions to science and technology in Haryana.

The Haryana government also has just overturned an old order of his in which Khemka withdrew consolidation process of 3,184 acres of land in Kot village in Faridabad post an inquiry. The probe had shown that 2,565 acres of that land had uncultivable hilly area of Aravallis. The Kot village is located on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

On Saturday, Khemka had told The Indian Express that nearly 80 percent of the said land is hills and forests of the Aravallis, which will be demolished in the name of consolidation and large private interests will end up taking “over common property resources and destroy the already fragile environment of the National Capital Region.

He added that consolidation in the eco-fragile zone of the Aravallis will not “increase agricultural productivity, but only fuel the greed of land sharks. An inquiry into land purchases will reveal the truth.”