41 IAS officers empanelled as secretary, 32 IAS officers as addl secretary; read the full list here

ACC cleared the empanelment of 73 IAS officers.

The appointments committee of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of 41 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as a secretary or equivalent to the secretary to Government of India. While 26 of these officers have been empanelled as secretaries to the Union government, another 15 officers have been empaneled in the rank equivalent to the secretary. The appointments committee of the cabinet also approved the empanelment of 32 IAS officers as additional secretaries or equivalent to the additional secretaries to the Government of India.

The list of 26 IAS officers empanelled as secretaries include BVR Subrahmanyam, chief secretary of Jammu & Kashmir; NN Sinha chairman of National Highways Authority of India; Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev and Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In a separate order, the appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) cleared the appointment of 32 IAS officers as additional secretaries to the Government of India. The list includes name of Debashree Mukherjee, a 1991 batch IAS officer in the Prime Minister’s Office and Supriya Sahu, a TN cadre officer from the same batch who served as Director-General of Doordarshan.

Here is the complete list of 73 IAS officers whose appointments have been cleared by the ACC on Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ: Battle of PMs: Modi scores in time management, Manmohan in controlling cost of telecom projects

IAS officers holding the rank of secretary:

1. Usha Sharma (IAS:1985:RJ)

2. Mallampalli Srinivas Rao (IAS:1987:AM)

3. Amir Subhani (IAS:1987:BH)

4. Rajesh Bhushan (IAS:1987:BH)

5. B.V.R.Subrahmanyam (IAS:1987:CG)

6. Lalnunmawia Chuaungo (IAS:1987:GJ)

7. Raj Kumar (IAS:1987:GJ)

8. Tarun Kapoor (IAS:1987:HP)

9. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (IAS:1987:JH)

10. Nagendra Nath Sinha (IAS:1987:JH)

11. Pradip Kumar Tripathi (IAS:1987:JK)

12. V.P.Joy (IAS:1987:KL)

13. Ajay Seth (IAS:1987:KN)

14. Barun Mitra (IAS:1987:MN)

15. Manoj Jhalani (IAS:1987:MP)

16. Pankaj Kumar (IAS:1987:NL)

17. Rajesh Verma (IAS:1987:OR)

18. Tuhin Kanta Pandey (IAS:1987:OR)

19. Vini Mahajan (IAS:1987:PB)

20. Praveen Kumar (IAS:1987:TN)

21. T.V. Somanathan (IAS:1987:TN)

22. Sushil Kumar (IAS:1987:TR)

23. Debasish Panda (IAS:1987:UP)

24. Leena Nandan (IAS:1987:UP)

25. Renuka Kumar (IAS:1987:UP)

26. Vijay Kumar Dev (IAS:1987:UT)

ALSO READ: Waging war on corruption: Modi government fires 15 more senior income tax officers

IAS officers holding the rank equivalent to secretary:

1. W.R. Reddy (IAS:1986:KL)

2. Ram Mohan Mishra (IAS:1987:AM)

3. Bimbadhar Pradhan (IAS:1987:BH)

4. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta (IAS:1987:GJ)

5. Pradeep Kumar (IAS:1987:KL)

6. T.K. Manoj Kumar (IAS:1987:KL)

7. Ajay Tirkey (IAS:1987:MP)

8. Pravir Krishna (IAS:1987:MP)

9. Rajesh Kr. Chaturvedi (IAS:1987:MP)

10. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra (IAS:1987:TG)

11. Vasudha Mishra (IAS:1987:TG)

12. Otem Dai (IAS:1987:TN)

13. Arun Singhal (IAS:1987:UP)

14. Sunil Kumar (IAS:1987:UP)

15. Talleen Kumar (IAS:1987:WB)

ALSO READ: BSNL: How one of the most profitable PSUs lost to private players, reached to the verge of closure

IAS officers holding the rank of additional secretary:

1. Renu Gonela Pillay (IAS:1991:CG)

2. Abhilaksh Likhi (IAS:1991:HY)

3. Anil Malik (IAS:1991:HY)

4. Shailesh Kumar Singh (IAS:1991:JH)

5. Rachna Shah (IAS:1991:KL)

6. B Srinivas (IAS:1991:KL)

7. L K Atheeq (IAS:1991:KN)

8. Nilaya Mitash (IAS:1991:KN)

9. V. Vidyavathi (IAS:1991:KN)

10. Vandana Gurnani (IAS:1991:KN)

11. Manoj Govil (IAS:1991:MP)

12. Jan E Alam (IAS:1991:NL)

13. Saurabh Garg (IAS:1991:OR)

14. Arvind Kumar (IAS:1991:TG)

15. G Asok Kumar (IAS:1991:TG)

16. N Muruganandam (IAS:1991:TN)

17. S Gopalakrishnan (IAS:1991:TN)

18. Supriya Sahu (IAS:1991:TN)

19. Nivedita Shukla Verma (IAS:1991:UP)

20. Kamran Rizvi (IAS:1991:UP)

21. Amit Yadav (IAS:1991:UT)

22. Debashri Mukherjee (IAS:1991:UT)

23. Manish Kumar Gupta (IAS:1991:UT)

24. Krishna Gupta (IAS:1991:WB)

25. Manoj Pant (IAS:1991:WB)

ALSO READ: Why PM Modi may not succeed in reducing government’s involvement in court cases

IAS officers holding the rank equivalent to additional secretary:

1. Ashish Upadhyay (IAS:1989:MP)

2. Pramod Kumar Tiwari (IAS:1991:AM)

3. Vijayendra (IAS:1991:AM)

4. Rajit Punhani (IAS:1991:BH)

5. V. Thiruppugazh (IAS:1991:GJ)

6. Anu Garg (IAS:1991:OR)

7. Satya Brata Sahu (IAS:1991:OR)