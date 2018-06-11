IAS in Delhi on ‘illegal’ strike, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal will meet Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening regarding this and also the door-to-door delivery of ration. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the IAS association in Delhi was on a strike for the past four months which he dubbed as “illegal”. “As per the law, the IAS cannot go on strike. There is no reason for the strike, they don’t have any demand,” he said. He also said that the officials he spoke to told him that they were under “pressure from the LG’s office” not to do any work.

“IAS officers are being forced by the LG at the behest of PMO to stay on strike because they don’t want the AAP government to work. The common man is also affected by this strike,” he told the media. Kejriwal will meet Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening regarding this and also the door-to-door delivery of ration.