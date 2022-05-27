IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

Acting swiftly on a report by The Indian Express which revealed that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the Centre on Thursday transferred the IAS officer to Ladakh “with immediate wife”.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that Khirwar’s wife Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources quoted by news agency PTI, the home ministry sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said. The sources said that necessary action was initiated based on the report.

On Thursday, The Indian Express report, which was published along with a photograph of Khirwar and Dugga, and a video of Khirwar, on the stadium tracks along with their dog, sparked outrage cutting across political lines through the day.

While Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to newly appointed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking action against Khirwar, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh to “make an example out of this officer…”

Khirwar and Dugga are 1994-batch officers of the AGMUT cadre. Khirwar is among the most senior officials in the Delhi government, with district magistrates reporting to him. He is also Secretary of the Environment Department. Dugga is currently posted as Secretary, Land and Building, in the Delhi government.