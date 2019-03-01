IAF wanted to carry out surgical strike after 26/11, but UPA blocked it: PM Modi in Kanyakumari

PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Close on the heels of India’s airstrike at Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s camps, PM Narendra Modi slammed the previous UPA Government for not taking a similar step after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. PM Modi said the Indian Air Force wanted to conduct a strike on terror camps in Pakistan, but the move was blocked by the then Congress-led UPA Government.

“The nation expected those responsible for these acts of terror to be punished but nothing happened. 26/11 (Mumbai terror attacks) happened in India but nothing happened,” Modi said during a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Friday.

“And today we are in an era where the news reads armed forces have full freedom to do what they want. Influence of terroirsts and terrorism is curtailed and is going to be curtailed even more.This is a new India, this is an India that will return the damage done by terrorists with interest,” PM Modi added.

Modi also hailed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman saying that the entire country was proud of him . He also lashed out at the Opposition for raising questions over India’s armed forces which he said helped the neighbouring country.

Also read: PM Modi Tamil Nadu visit LIVE: MDMK plans protests as Prime Minister lands to kick off BJP campaign

He added that in last two days, a reference to IAF’s air strikes and it’s shooting down a Pakistan jet, have once again showed the strengths of India’s armed forces. “It has also brought our nation closer,” the prime minister, he said as per PTI. The PM also pointed out that a few political parties “suspect our fight against terror.” When the entire nation support our soldiers they suspect armed forces.

“These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan and harming India. They are the same people whose statements are happily quoted in the Parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan,” Modi added as per the agency.