IAF vice chief Air Marshal S B Deo shoots in thigh accidentally

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 1:54 AM
The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday. They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable. However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January 2017. Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

