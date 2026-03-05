An Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft went missing from radar contact on Thursday evening during a sortie in Assam, news agency ANI reported. The incident prompted the force to launch an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” IAF posted on X.

According to Defence PRO, Guwahati, an IAF team has been deployed to ascertain the facts after the aircraft lost contact with radar.

Preliminary information suggested that the 4.5-generation multirole fighter jet went missing around 7 pm while flying over the Karbi Anglong district. Some local reports have indicated that the aircraft may have crashed, with residents claiming they heard a loud explosion in the area.

However, the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence have not yet confirmed a crash. The pilot of the aircraft is also reported missing and search and rescue operations are underway to locate the jet and its crew.

The Su-30MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s most capable fighter aircraft, equipped with thrust-vectoring engines and advanced avionics. It forms the backbone of India’s air combat fleet.

A similar incident occurred in June 2024, when a Su-30MKI crashed near Shirasgaon village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. In that case, both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely before the aircraft went down.