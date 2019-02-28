IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s release: Amarinder Singh calls Imran Khan’s decision as ‘step towards goodwill’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (ANI)

Moments after Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be released from their captivity on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the move calling it a “step towards goodwill” and hoped that it would last long.

“I am very happy, I had demanded his release earlier too. This is going to be a step towards goodwill and I hope this will be lasting,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by ANI after Imran Khan made the announcement in country’s National Assembly on Thursday.

“In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody,” Imran Khan said as per PTI.

The announcement by Pakistan PM came shortly after country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad was ready to talk with India to de-escalate tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

Earlier on Thursday, India had stated that the IAF pilot was not a bargaining chip and the country would not come out with any deal to release him. The pilot was caught after his MiG 21 jet crashed inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir in pursuit of Pakistani jets which had violated Indian air space.

India had summoned Pakistan’s acting high commissioner on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of Varthaman. The Ministry of External Affairs had also made it clear to envoy that the pilot should not be harmed in any way. It has also objected to Pakistan’s “vulgar display” of injured personnel in violation of Geneva Convention as well as International Humanitarian Law.