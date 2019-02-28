IAF air strike: BJP rejects opposition’s charge of politicisation, says it pleased Pakistan

BJP rejects opposition’s charge of politicisation, says it pleased Pakistan

The Modi government has rejected opposition parties’ charge of making attempts to politicise the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. In a hard-hitting remark on Wednesday evening, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said opposition parties’ statement has pleased Pakistan and asked the leaders to think whether it was right to make such comment.

Javadekar said that such statements by opposition leaders is a message to Pakistan that the country is not united.

“The Opposition parties’ statement has pleased Pakistan and its media. The Opposition should think if it was proper to make such a statement at a time when the country should be united,” he said.

“There is no politicisation of the issue and we don’t even wish to. But did the opposition ever thought how their statement can be misused? Their statement has become news for Pakistani media,” the minister added.

Another Union minister Arun Jaitley also hit back at the opposition, asking them to let the country speak in one voice.

“Please introspect, your ill-advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case,” he said.

Jaitley added that cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality and Balakot operation was India’s anti-terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty.

“The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that government is politicising our anti-terror operations?” he asked.

The Wednesday’s comment by leaders of 21 opposition parties accused the government of politicisng the supreme sacrifice of soldiers. They observed that Prime Minister has regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in democracy and that national security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders also PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for using the IAF action to build a narrative in favour of the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.