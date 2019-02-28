IAF air strike: BJP rejects opposition’s charge of politicisation, says it pleased Pakistan

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 8:10 AM

Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said opposition parties' statement has pleased Pakistan and asked the leaders to think whether it was right to make such comment.

BJP rejects opposition’s charge of politicisation, says it pleased Pakistan

The Modi government has rejected opposition parties’ charge of making attempts to politicise the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. In a hard-hitting remark on Wednesday evening, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said opposition parties’ statement has pleased Pakistan and asked the leaders to think whether it was right to make such comment.

Javadekar said that such statements by opposition leaders is a message to Pakistan that the country is not united.

“The Opposition parties’ statement has pleased Pakistan and its media. The Opposition should think if it was proper to make such a statement at a time when the country should be united,” he said.

“There is no politicisation of the issue and we don’t even wish to. But did the opposition ever thought how their statement can be misused? Their statement has become news for Pakistani media,” the minister added.

Another Union minister Arun Jaitley also hit back at the opposition, asking them to let the country speak in one voice.

“Please introspect, your ill-advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case,” he said.

Jaitley added that cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality and Balakot operation was India’s anti-terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty.

“The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that government is politicising our anti-terror operations?” he asked.

The Wednesday’s comment by leaders of 21 opposition parties accused the government of politicisng the supreme sacrifice of soldiers. They observed that Prime Minister has regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in democracy and that national security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders also PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for using the IAF action to build a narrative in favour of the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IAF air strike: BJP rejects opposition’s charge of politicisation, says it pleased Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition