IAF Jawan faints during ‘guard of honour’ to Seychelles President, gets this advice from PM Modi

As the ceremonial welcome was accorded to Faure, the IAF jawan suffered a heat-stroke and collapsed.

An IAF jawan on Monday collapsed during the Guard of Honour for Seychelles President Danny Faure. The ceremony, organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. As the ceremonial welcome was accorded to Faure, the IAF jawan suffered a heat-stroke and collapsed. However, the jawan was in for a surprise after the ceremony ended and the dignitary had left. Modi, in a special gesture, walked up to the IAF jawan and enquired about his health. The prime minister also advised him to be careful about his health.

The prime minister also spent a few minutes with the jawan before leaving for his official residence, sources in the Prime Minister’s Office told news agency Press Trust of India. The agency further reported that the airman had fainted when the guard of honour was being presented to the visiting dignitary. The airman was attended by his colleagues and others present at the venue.

Later in the day, India and Seychelles agreed to work together on a project to develop a naval base at the Assumption Island. New Delhi also announced a USD 100-million credit to Victoria for augmenting its defence capabilities. “With this credit, Seychelles will be able to buy defence equipment to boost its maritime capacity,” PM Modi said in his joint media statement with Faure.

“We have agreed to work together on the Assumption Island project based on each other’s rights,” Modi said on the project to develop a naval facility at the island. Later in his remarks, Faure said the Assumption Island project was discussed and the two countries equally engaged to work together bearing each other’s interests.