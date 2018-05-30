IAF carries out bambi bucket operations in dousing Malviya Nagar fire

The helicopter filled water from Yamuna reservoir and poured it over the site. (Twitter/ANI)

The Indian Air Force (IAF), through its ‘Bambi Bucket’ operation, is helping in containing a major fire which broke out in a rubber godown in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, an official statement said today. A dense plume of smoke billowed from a burning truck and a godown in Khirki Extension area last night, causing panic among locals. “Around midnight, a request was received at HQ Western Air Command for containing a fire at Malviya Nagar. A MLH class helicopter airborne from Sarsawa did a recce and landed at Palam. Thereafter, the helicopter got airborne with bambi bucket to contain the fire,” the statement by the IAF said.

The helicopter filled water from Yamuna reservoir and poured it over the site. “This had to be repeated thrice to contain the fire. This was the first time the bambi bucket operation was done in an urban situation wherein the nitty gritties of drop are very precise, owing to high rises around and chances of collateral damage,” the statement said. The operations picked up this morning wherein a helicopter flown by Wing Commander Pradeep Bhola of the Mighty Armours is dousing the fire, the IAF said.

Approximately 8,000 litres of water have been used in the operation. Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said, “Rubber compounds stored in metallic /plastic boxes caught fire which are inflammable. The moderate winds are also flaring up the fire”.

So far, 65 fire tenders have been used to contain the blaze, he said, adding 13 buildings, a school and a gym have been evacuated for safety reasons. The DCP said medical teams at Max Saket, Rainbow Child Specialist Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS have been alerted to attend to any emergency

Meanwhile, the fire department claimed that the blaze could be contained only when the material completely burns, which may take another two to three hours. On-the-spot police teams from south district have been deployed for assisting in evacuation, crowd control and coordination with other agencies, the police said.

Teams of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and civil defence are also present at the spot. The city police has also registered an FIR in the incident.