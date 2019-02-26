IAF air strikes on Jaish terror camp: China, UK and Australia ask India, Pakistan to éxercise restrain

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. (ANI)

Hours after the India Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes on terrorists camps of Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, the global community has asked both India and Pakistan to restrain and avoid taking actions that will affect regional stability. The IAF airstrike came 13 days after the Pulwama terror attack that led to the death of 40 CRPF jawans. JeM had claimed responsibility for that attack.

Reacting to India’s action, China urged both countries to exercise restrain. It also asked India to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation. When asked to respond on India’s airstrikes, China said it has taken “note of relevant reports.”

Apart from China, the United Kingdom (UK) has also asked both India and Pakistan to avoid taking steps that will impact regional stability. UK also said it was working with global partners to ensure that the perpetrators of Pulwama terror attack are brought to book.

“We are concerned by rising tensions. We are encouraging both sides to avoid taking action that will pose a risk to regional stability,” UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Urging for the restraint, the European Union (EU)asked both countries to exercise “maximum restraint”. “We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions,” PTI quoted EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic as saying.

On its part, Australia has also urged the two nations to not take steps that would endanger peace. “Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully,” Australian Foreign Ministry said as per PTI.

Australian government is concerned about relations between India and Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, which Australia has condemned,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory,” the Australian Foreign Ministry added.