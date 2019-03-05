Congress speaking Pakistan’s language, lowering morale of forces: Ravi Shankar Prasad

No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP leader said, adding that Congress leaders do not believe in Indian media reports. (File photo)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party over statements by its leaders on air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at terror camps in Pakistan. He said that leaders are speaking the language of Pakistan and there is a growing competition between senior leaders of the Congress party about who is more vocal in lowering the morale of the security forces.

Prasad alleged that senior Congress leaders were speaking in the “language of Pakistan”. On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh terming Pulwama attack an accident, Prasad wondered how the Congress leader had reduced himself to such a level. “Has Digvijaya Singh reduced himself to such a low level that he will call the most heinous terrorist attack on 45 CRPF jawans as an accident? This is their thinking.”

“BJP would like to know is all this tweeting (by Congress leaders on Pulwama Terror Attack) a part of conspiracy? Because whatever is being said here is being shown in Pakistan,” news agency ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

The BJP also accused the Congress of “lowering the morale and prestige” of the forces by seeking evidence of the airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.

No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP leader said, adding that Congress leaders do not believe in Indian media reports. Prasad said that the Congress leaders are speaking in isolation with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“They are not speaking in isolation. They have the blessings of (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi,” Prasad said, naming senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, and Digvijaya Singh.

Prasad also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata ji, you have seen the struggle. What is wrong with you?”

Several Congress leaders including veterans have questioned the government’s claim on casualties reported in the Balakot air strike.