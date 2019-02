An autorickshaw driver, Manoj, commemorated the Surgical Strike 2 by the Mirage fighter planes by offering free rides for the day .

Celebrations followed post India’s air strike on training camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan on Tuesday morning. The operation was carried out 12 days after over 40 soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Politicians and people came together to salute the Indian armed forces for their exemplary operation. Social media stayed abuzz with everyone hanging onto every word that came from the government spokespersons. Everyone found their own way of commentating the air strikes and it was the same case with a Delhi-based autorickshaw driver who offered free rides for the day to celebrate Surgical Strikes 2.0 by the Mirage fighter planes.

The auto driver named Manoj had pasted posters on his auto that read, “Celebrating the avenging of the Pulwama attack, this day my auto will be offering free services.”

The posters also expressed his gratitude to the security forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I cannot do much really, however, I will be offering free rides today. I am very happy, so I am not charging anything from commuters on this day,” Manoj told news agency ANI.

Action on specific intelligence inputs, 12 Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets fired 1,000-kg bombs on a training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot in what the government has termed as non-military, pre-emptive air strikes.

The terror camp at Balakot was the epicentre of training the suicide attackers. Settled in thick woods, the training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed was located nearly 80 kilometres within Pakistan’s territory from LoC. The camp was being operated by the kin of Masood Azhar.

The airstrikes were planned days after people of the country demanded strong action against Pakistan for harboring terrorists.

Balakot is around 60 kilometres from Abbottabad in Pakistan where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by covert US military forces who had sneaked into Pakistan for the operation, leaving behind an aircraft.