‘IAC, AAP propped up by BJP-RSS’: Rahul Gandhi latches on to Prashant Bhushan’s revelations

Rahul Gandhi says 'IAC, AAP propped up by BJP-RSS'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the stunning revelations made by former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan on the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. Rahul tweeted that the IAC and the Aam Aadmi Party were propped by the BJP and RSS to oust the Congress from power at the Centre and that the party knew it all along.

“What was known to us has been confirmed by a founding AAP member. The IAC movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS/BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government,” he tweeted.

In an interview to India Today TV, Prashant Bhushan claimed that the India Against Corruption movement was “propped up by the BJP and RSS” to bring down the Congress-led UPA government.

“In hindsight there are two things that I do regret. One is not seeing that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS for their own political purposes to bring down the Congress government and get themselves in power,” he said.

Bhushan said that social activist Anna Hazare was probably not aware about the BJP and RSS role. “Arvind was aware of it, I have very little doubt of that,” he said.

The Supreme Court lawyer regretted that he couldn’t understand Arvind Kejriwal’s character earlier enough.

“I understood it too late by which time we had actually created another Frankenstein’s monster to say so,” he said.

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the AAP and a core member of IAC. But he was expelled from Arvind Kejriwal’s party along with Yogendra Yadav in 2015 over alleged anti-party activities.