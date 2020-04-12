IAA speaks up for senior citizens and against domestic violence

We have also been concerned by the spike in the level of domestic violence cases across the country.

Reacting swiftly to two critical issues that have emerged during the times of lockdown, the International Advertising Association (IAA), India Chapter, has stepped up to spread public service messages on these critical issues. Punit Goenka, president, IAA Chapter, says, “We need to take good care of our senior citizens, keeping them safe from Covid-19. It has been our constant endeavour to make people aware about their responsibilities towards elders. During such challenging times, the initiatives of the association in this realm will be furthermore amplified. We have also been concerned by the spike in the level of domestic violence cases across the country. We will be implementing a series of communication campaigns across the nation, sensitising the citizens on these critical issues.”

Many national newspapers and NGOs like Rotary, industry bodies like Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) and Population First (Laadli) will also play a role in disseminating information and counselling, where necessary. Harjit Singh Talwar, district governor of the rotary district 3141, said, “We are delighted to continue our association with the IAA on the issue of helping senior citizens and I will motivate our 104 Clubs to take an active part in this initiative.”