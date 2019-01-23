‘I would go to a jungle for five days in a year’, Modi says encouraging youth to take time to introspect (Facebook/humansofbombay)

Exhorting the youth of the country to devote more time to understand themselves better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a life experience and revealed that he would earlier take some time for introspection and would go to a forest and understand himself. In an interview to Humans Of Bombay, Modi said that he would go to a jungle (forest) for five days during Diwali time and spend the period in the Himalayas for understanding inner-self and how the strength that he acquired still helps him to tackle situations.

PM Modi said that not many people know about his jungle visit, somewhere in the forest where there was only clean water and no people. He added that he used to carry sufficient food to last for five days. Adding that there were no radio, newspaper, TV or internet, he would reflect and the strength that he gained still helps him in daily life.

“Not many people know this, but I would go away for the 5 days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle – a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those 5 days. There would be no radio’s or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway. I would reflect – and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, ‘Who are you going to meet?’ And I would say, ‘??? ????? ????? ?? ??? ????’,” Humans of Bombay quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also urged young people to take some time off from the daily lives to introspect and said that this exercise will change one’s perception and one will understand inner self better.

“Which is why, I always urge everyone, especially my young friends, in the midst of your fast paced life and busy schedules, take some time off…think and introspect. It will change your perception – you will understand your inner self better. You will start living in the true sense of the word. It will also make you more confident and undeterred by what others say about you. All of these things will help you in times to come. So I just want each and every one of you to remember that you are special and that you don’t have to look outside for the light…it’s already within you,” Modi said.

Read Also| Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arunachal Pradesh seeks deployment of 60 CAPF companies

PM Modi, who has a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that after coming back from the Himalayas, he left for Ahmedabad and helped his uncle at his canteen in the city. Modi shared his experiences with the Sangh Parivar and said that there he got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. Modi also underlined one practice when at the Sangh office, people took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils.

“After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city – the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen.

Eventually, I became a full time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils, ” Modi said.