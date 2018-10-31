“I won’t survive”: DD crew member on video during Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

In the video, assistant cameraman of Doordarshan Mormukut Sharma was seen sticking to the ground, hiding in the bushes to escape the attack. (ANI)

A video of a member of the public service broadcaster Doordarshan crew has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. The video was shot when the Naxals carried out an attack on police patrol party accompanying a three-member team of Doordarshan for election-related coverage.

In the video, assistant cameraman of Doordarshan Mormukut Sharma was seen sticking to the ground, hiding in the bushes to escape the attack. Gunshots can be heard in the video as Sharma narrated the incident which took place near Nilawaya village under Aranapur police station limits of Dantewada at around 11 am Tuesday.

He thought these were his last moments. But he survived….. #DDNews video journalist Mor Mukut Sharma shared his heart-wrenching ordeal as the dastardly #naxal attack in #Dantewada was underway.

A salute to his bravery and courage even in the face of death pic.twitter.com/6LvaFnugn9 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 31, 2018

“We are in Dantewada for the election coverage and we have been attacked by the Naxals on our way to coverage,” said Sharma. “The situation does not look very good and the chances of survival are dismal. I would be grateful if I could survive this attack,” he says in the video.

Sharma, who later survived the deadly attack along with DD News correspondent Dheeraj Kumar, said even though he could see that death was coming, he was not afraid of it.

In a heartfelt expression, he also expressed his love for his mother in the video message, adding he doubted that he would survive. “The death is here in front of me but I am not scared. But mom, I love you and I doubt that I will survive,” Sharma added.

Three policemen – Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Manglu and Rakesh Kaushal and a cameraperson of Doordarshan Achyutananda Sahu were killed and two others were injured when around 100 Naxals opened fired on a security patrol party in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.