  • MORE MARKET STATS

I wish govt’s COVID vaccine strategy was ‘mann ki baat’: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
September 27, 2020 10:02 PM

"The question is legitimate, but how long will India wait for the government's answer? Alas, the COVID vaccine access strategy should have been the 'Mann ki baat'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi's tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired his monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme on the All India Radio (AIR). (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the government on its strategy for making the COVID-19 vaccine available to people, saying he wished it was the subject of the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

“The question is legitimate, but how long will India wait for the government’s answer? Alas, the COVID vaccine access strategy should have been the ‘Mann ki baat’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Related News

Gandhi’s tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired his monthly ‘Mann ki baat’ programme on the All India Radio (AIR).

Along with his comment, Gandhi shared a news report regarding Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla’s tweet in which he asked the government if it had Rs 80,000 crore available to distribute the COVID vaccine to the country’s population over the next one year.

“I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution,” Poonawalla had asked on Twitter on Saturday.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. I wish govt’s COVID vaccine strategy was ‘mann ki baat’ Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab govt appoints 8,000 nodal officers, to give more agri-machines to check stubble burning
2Pawar hails SAD for walking out of NDA over farm bills
3President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three contentious farm bills