Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday strongly refuted rumours circulating on social media that claimed he had become a father. Calling the claims false and malicious, the former Bihar minister said the rumours were part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

Addressing a press conference, Tej Pratap warned of legal action against those spreading what he described as fabricated stories. He said he would approach the court and ensure that those responsible for defaming him were held accountable.

“False rumours are being spread about me. I will take this matter to court. I will not spare these traitors,” he said.

‘A conspiracy to malign my image’

Elaborating on the allegations, Tej Pratap said multiple versions of the rumour were being pushed online, none of which had any basis in truth. He stressed that if there had been any personal development of such nature, he would have shared it himself.

“I am being defamed. A conspiracy has been hatched against me. Misleading news is being circulated on social media—some say I have a son, others say a daughter. There is no truth to any of this,” he said.

Rejecting claims linking him to a woman and children whose names have surfaced on social media, he categorically denied any association.

“My name is being linked to a girl and to children. I have no connection with any of them,” he said.

Tej Pratap also spoke about the emotional toll the rumours had taken on him, warning that such false narratives could have serious consequences for individuals.

“I was also depressed for some time, but by God’s grace, I am fine now,” he said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav says, " I reject this (blessed with a child) claim. This is a conspiracy hatched by Mukesh Roshan and all these 'jaichands' in collusion to defame me. It should be investigated who Akash Bhati is, who has a relationship with that… pic.twitter.com/GV9VFXLHv0 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Names named, arrests demanded

In a dramatic escalation, Tej Pratap publicly named five individuals whom he accused of orchestrating the rumour campaign against him. He identified Mukesh Roshan, former Mahua MLA, as “traitor number one”, along with Sanjay Yadav, Ramiz, Shakti Singh, and Sunil Singh.

He further alleged that some members of the RJD’s student wing were also involved in spreading misinformation repeatedly to damage his reputation. Tej Pratap accused Mukesh Roshan of running an organised group against him and went on to allege that Roshan wanted to kill him. He demanded Roshan’s immediate arrest.

The JJD leader also questioned the silence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the issue.

“Why is Tejashwi Yadav silent? His traitors are sitting in different corners and conspiring against me,” Tej Pratap alleged.

He called for an investigation into Akash Bharti and Akash Gurjar, raising questions over their alleged late-night movements on Gola Road and demanding that CCTV footage be retrieved and examined.

Tej Pratap said he had already spoken to Bihar Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who assured him that he would be called within the next day or two regarding the matter. Reiterating his intent to pursue legal remedies, he said the issue would not be allowed to die down.

He also rejected a now-deleted congratulatory post by Union Minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi, calling the tweet inappropriate and incorrect. Manjhi had earlier posted on X congratulating Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka on the arrival of a child, but removed the message shortly after.