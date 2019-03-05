I will not learn patriotism from Modi or BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata’s remark comes on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition for questioning the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed those who are using armed forces for political gains. Speaking on alleged politicisation of forces, Banerjee told ANI: “You cannot win elections over jawans’ blood. A jawan sheds his blood for the country. They serve the country, they do not indulge in politics. I strongly condemn those who play politics with martyrs.”

The WB chief minister accused the BJP leadership of branding anyone a Pakistan supporter if questioned. “We are against Modi and BJP. Modi has turned the BJP into a private organisation. Whenever someone says something against Modi babu, then that person is branded a Pakistan supporter. My father was a freedom fighter, I will not learn patriotism from them,” ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

The remark comes on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition for questioning the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said: “The whole country believes in armed forces but opposition leaders need evidence of air strike. They make statements here in India and get claps from Pakistan.”

He further said that the opposition leaders have become ‘poster boys’ of Pakistan. “These ‘mahamilavati’ (leaders from grand alliance) persons have become poster boys of Pakistan. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike,” Modi said.

The controversy began after leaders from the ruling party started giving different numbers of casualties in the airstrike conducted in the early hours of February 26. But, the government did not put out any number. However, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the intelligence agencies had confirmed 300 active mobile connection just before the strike was conducted.