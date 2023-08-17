‘I will not go with BJP, meeting with Ajit no secret’: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday asserted that he will not form any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instead work towards bringing a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports PTI.

“I will not go with the BJP. To stop unrest among people, we need to bring a change in 2024. We will do every possible to bring this change,” Pawar said.

His remarks came hours after Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the BJP wants Ajit Pawar to seek his uncle’s support, reports The Indian Express.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Ajit Pawar that if he wants his dream of becoming the chief minister to come true, then he should get Sharad Pawar on their side…And that is why Ajit Pawar seems to be repeatedly meeting Sharad Pawar and making desperate pleas,” Wadettiwar said.

Downplaying the meeting with his politically estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, the senior Pawar said that it was not a “secret” meeting. The meeting between the NCP supremo and Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya’s residence in Pune had sent political circles abuzz with speculation.

“The meeting in Pune was not secret. I opened my car window and accepted bouquet while exiting. How can it be a secret meeting?” he asked.

The NCP supremo also dismissed the buzz that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s constituents, the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), were working on a “Plan B” to contest the Lok Sabha polls without taking his NCP faction on board, saying the “news is wrong”.

“No such plan is being made. There is a need for change in 2024 and therefore were are preparing for it,” Sharad Pawar told reporters in Aurangabad ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Thursday.

Pawar also said that he did not approve of Ajit Pawar faction using his photos and said that he will approach the courts over the issue.

The NCP supremo also said that given the Eknath Shinde episode, it seems that his party symbol – clock – is in “danger”.

“I have replied to the notice sent by the Election Commission. Looking at the decision that came up in regard to the Shiv Sena (whose poll symbol was given to rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde), our party symbol (clock) seems to be in danger. But I don’t care for symbol, as I have contested elections on many symbols like bullock pair, cow and calf, and won,” he said.

Sharad Pawar hits out at Modi over Manipur violence

Sharad Pawar also hit out at the Modi government saying that it has been a “mute spectator” to the Manipur issue. Ethnic violence has grappled the north-eastern state since May 3, taking the lives of over 160 people so far, reported PTI.

“The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China,” the former defence minister said.

The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.”

“Manipur is an example,” he added.

“PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three-minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion,” the NCP chief said.