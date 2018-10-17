‘I will kill you, I am from Lucknow’: What BSP lawmaker’s son Ashish Pandey said at Delhi 5-star hotel

Three women, who were drunk and supposedly accompanied Ashish, went into the washroom and started abusing Kanwar’s friend while he was waiting outside. (File)

A day after former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey was booked for allegedly brandishing a gun at Hyatt Regence hotel, Gaurav Kanwar, who was threatened by Ashish, today said he was scared for life. In a statement to the police, Kanwar, who was at the receiving end of Ashish’s hooliganism, has also sought protection and extended his cooperation in identifying the accused, if need be.

According to Kanwar’s hand-written statement, that was shared by news agency ANI, he came to the hotel for dinner along with his friend on Saturday night. His lady friend didn’t feel well and went to the washroom. Three women, who were drunk and supposedly accompanied Ashish, went into the washroom and started abusing Kanwar’s friend while he was waiting outside.

He asserted that he repeatedly sought help of the hotel staff for his friend. Soon, 3-4 men walked to him and began abusing him, Kanwar said in his complaint.

Narrating his ordeal, Kanwar further alleged that they were a group of four men and three women who were all waiting outside for Kanwar and his friend in the foyer of the hotel. When Kanwar and his lady friend came out, they started abusing them. A man in pink pants, identified by him as Ashish, walked to Kanwar and brandished a gun, threatening to kill.

After the hotel staff intervened and tried to calm Ashish, he again came out of his car and threatened Kanwar, saying, “I will kill you. I am from Lucknow.”

The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi Police.

The police has booked Ashish under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). A Look-Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against the former BSP lawmaker’s son who is currently absconding.

The Delhi Police has also sent a show-cause notice to the hotel for alleged negligence in the matter.