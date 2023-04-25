I will kill CM Yogi soon: Adityanath receives death threat, case registered

A case has been registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow for issuing a death threat message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline number, reports ANI.

Police said that the message was received on ‘Dial 112’, in which the person stated, “I will kill CM Yogi soon”.

Operation Commander of ‘112’ filed a case at the Sushant Golf City police station, and the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66.

In another incident, police arrested a person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Kochi visit. The accused has been identified as Xavier, police said.

Kochi City Commissioner K Sethu Raman said that the person who sent the threat letter against the PM has been arrested.

“The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics,” Raman added.