‘I will die but never…’: Priyanka Gandhi’s sharp attack on SP and BSP, says Yogi govt exploiting minorities

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for alleging that the Grand Old Party was working in collusion with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Refuting the allegations, Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Gorakhpur, said: “They (SP & BSP) say Congress is working in collusion with BJP. I want to ask: why don’t they stand with you in your tough times. Only Congress is fighting. I will die but never have any kind of relationship with BJP.”

"Dalits, weavers, OBCs, the poor, minorities and Brahmins have been exploited. Yogi Adityanath Ji is running the Govt against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath. This Govt is attacking people on a daily basis: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Gorakhpur"

She also accused the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government of exploiting Dalits, Brahmins, poor and minorities in the state. “Dalits, weavers, OBCs, the poor, minorities and Brahmins have been exploited. Yogi Adityanath Ji is running the Govt against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath. This Govt is attacking people on a daily basis,” she said.

The Congress led the Opposition attack against the Yogi government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people including four farmers lost their lives. Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, visited the violence-hit district and met the families of the farmers killed in the violence.

Political experts believe that Congress’ aggressive approach in the recent cases might earn it some political gains in the state, where it has been struggling to regain its lost ground.

With all the opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress announcing to go it alone in the polls, the state is ready to witness a multi-cornered contest. A splintered opposition, however, may work in BJP’s favour with the division of anti-BJP votes.