I was in awe of government’s speed, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi on time taken for four new judges’ appointment

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 6:38 PM

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Friday said that he was in "awe" with "historic speed of Central government" in clearing the names of recently appointed judges for Supreme Court.

ranjan gogoi, chief justice of india, cji ranjan gogoi, gogoi cji, cji ranjan gogoi, four new judgesRanjan Gogoi’s comments came during the swearing in ceremony of Justices Hemant Gupta, R Subhash Reddy, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi at court number 1 of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

As per CJI Gogoi, the government cleared the names of four judges to the Supreme Court within 48 hours after Collegium sent their names. Gogoi’s comments came during the swearing in ceremony of Justices Hemant Gupta, R Subhash Reddy, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi at court number 1 of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. CJI Gogoi administered oath of office to the four judges.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday given his assent to the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium for elevating Gupta, Reddy, Shah and Rastogi. The four judges were earlier serving as the chief justices of different high courts.

While Justice Gupta was serving as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Reddy was serving in the same capacity at the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Shah and Justice Rastogi were the chief justices of the Patna High Court and Tripura High Court respectively.

The Supreme Court of India has a sanctioned strength of 31. With the elevation of these four new judges, the strength has risen from 24 to 28.

