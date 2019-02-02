Recently, the central government filed a plea seeking permission to return undisputed land to the original owners. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said: “The BJP’s stand has always been clear on the issue and I want to declare that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be built at the earliest. Will Rahul Gandhi too define his stand on the issue?”

The BJP chief was speaking at a rally in Uttarakhand. He further said, “The Kumbh Mela is on and it is only natural that the demand for a Ram temple is being raised.” Shah accused the Congress of trying to delay the hearing through its lawyers in the Supreme Court.

The BJP president was referring to Congress leader Kapil Sibal who had appealed the apex court to postpone Ram Janmabhoomi hearing till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Slamming the grand old party, Shah said: “The Congress should come forward and explain why it had sought deferment of the hearing in the country’s oldest title suit.”

Recently, the central government filed a plea seeking permission to return undisputed land to the original owners. The Centre had acquired 67 acres of land around the 2.77 acres disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site. The government in its plea said that the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas had sought a return of excess land to original owners.