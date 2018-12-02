I-T recovers Rs 25 crore from private vault in Chandni Chowk’s dry fruit shop; see pics

The shop has been identified as Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd. (Pic: ANI)

The Income Tax Department has found a private vault at a dry fruit shop in Chandni Chowk. The I-T sleuths have raided the vault and recovered Rs 25 crore in cash from more than 100 lockers, ANI reported.

NDTV reports that the Income Tax officials have been staying at the shop for close to a month for counting the notes. The information about the place was received from Hawala rackets on last month on November 5.

The shop has been identified as Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd. According to NDTV, the I-T officials have found 300 private lockers and recovered Rs 30 crore.

The counting of notes are still on, and some of the lockers are yet to be opened, the report said.