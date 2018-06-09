I-T department raids Noida engineer – finds 5 cars, 25 properties and 2 families!

Representative Image

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the home a Noida Authority engineer which has revealed five cars owned by him, including a Jaguar, 25 other properties across various sectors of Noida and Faridabad and two families, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The raid also revealed that Chaudhury Brijpal Singh, the assistant project engineer, who have two wives and two boys and a girl with each of them – gave both sets of his children the same name. According to the officials, this was done to facilitate property dealing in their name, without any problem. All the six children are adults.

He also owned two other bungalows in Faridabad, four other houses in Noida and a restaurant in a family member’s name.

Amrinder Kumar, principal director of the IT department’s investigation wing was quoted as saying in the report, “During the investigation, we found that Singh owns 25 properties registered in the names of his family members. He was shocked when we found out about his two wives and children. He kept the same names for his children from both wives to make the property buying and selling procedure suspicion free.”

The IT department has been gathering information on Singh for last six months before they raided.

Brijpal lived with his legal wife and children in sector 27 of Noida. While his second family lives in Faridabad, where he visited regularly. The IT investigators spent nearly ten hours in his Noida house questioning his family and searching the house. Singh who joined Noida Authority in 1981, was about to retire in 2019. He was suspended by the authority on Friday.