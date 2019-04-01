I-T department attaches Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 3:05 PM

The flat is located in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area and the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) of the department has sealed the house for allegedly "failing" to pay Rs 3,62,62,160 income tax for assessment years 1996-97 to 2001-02, as per an order accessed by PTI.

I-T department, income tax, Kashmiri separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani,Delhi, wilful tax evasion, Malviya nagar, newsI-T department attaches Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

The Income-Tax Department has attached a house of hardline Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani located in Delhi in connection with an over Rs 3.62 crore tax evasion case against him. The flat is located in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area and the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) of the department has sealed the house for allegedly “failing” to pay Rs 3,62,62,160 income tax for assessment years 1996-97 to 2001-02, as per an order accessed by PTI.

The department has undertaken the action under section 222 of the I-T Act (assessee deemed in default of tax payment) and it has “prohibited and restrained” the Hurriyat Conference leader from transferring the asset. The TRO is an enforcement action taking arm of the tax department and it deals with cases of wilful defaulters. The authority is empowered to attach an asset and subsequently auction it to realise the tax dues.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), last month, had levied a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Geelani in a 17-year-old case of illegal possession of USD 10,000 in alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. I-T department attaches Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition