I stand vindicated, Rahul Gandhi has zero credibility: Meenakshi Lekhi on SC verdict

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for falsely attributing to the court his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal case. In an interview to Times Now, the MP from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency said, “My stand vindicated that this person (Rahul Gandhi) has no credibility.”

The BJP leader further said, “What matters in politics is how people perceive and receive you. That is very very material. I would like to tell Gandhi what the court has said that better sense should prevail.”

On April 10, 2019, the Congress leader had referred to the apex court’s judgement and said that even the court has agreed that “chowkidar chor hai.”

Earlier in the day, the apex court shut down the contempt petition against Gandhi over the statement, but warned him of being careful in the future. “No court should be dragged into politics,” SC said, adding that the remarks made by the Congress leader were far from true. The court also asked the Congress leader to abstain from any such remarks in the future.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice SK Kaul, Justice KM Joseph noted that Gandhi has filed an affidavit that contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him further.

“It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister,” said the top court.

In a tweet, BL Santhosh, BJP general secretary (organisation), said, “SC rejects review petitions on Rafale deal and raps Rahul Gandhi and asks him to be careful in future. Huge victory for Narendra Modi-led government.”

The court has also given a clean chit to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Rafale fighter jets deal case. The court noted that the review petitions seeking directions to the CBI for an inquiry into the deal were without merit.