‘I speak truth to power’: Abhishek Banerjee defends controversial remarks against Kolkata High Court judges

A day after Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at the Kolkata judiciary for directing CBI probes on Bengal ministers in “every case” in the state, the Trinamool MP on Sunday said that he firmly stood by his earlier stand as he has always believed in “speaking truth to power.”

On Saturday, the senior TMC leader had created a stir by stating that ‘small fraction of the judiciary has turned minion’. He was referring to the Kolkata High Court’s recent decisions from directing a CBI probe into the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam to ordering former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI among many others.

Soon after Banerjee’s remarks on the judiciary, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, while accusing that the constitutional bodies in Bengal are under attack, said that Banerjee has “crossed the red line” by slamming the judiciary over recent CBI probes.

“Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on judiciary is reprehensible,” Dhankhar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“In a public meeting, attacking a judge who ordered CBI inquiry into SSC scam is most condemnable,” the governor added. “The honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line,” he said, in an apparent dig at Banerjee.

While addressing a rally in Bengal’s Haldia on Saturday, the TMC leader said, “I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are hand in gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary,” Banerjee had said.

“If you think you will take action against me for speaking the truth, then I will speak the truth a thousand times,” said Banerjee.

Hitting out at BJP’s ploy to harass him using CBI and ED, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour said that he had taken his revenge by inducting two BJP MPs in his party. Addressing the 1 lakh-strong crowd in Haldia, he said, “You (BJP) put ED and CBI after me and summoned me to Delhi…. I did not bow down before the (central) agencies. What did you achieve?”

“You insulted me twice by calling to Delhi…. I returned the favour twice and got two MPs from the BJP to Trinamul.. If you insulted me twice, I made you bow down twice… I know the language you understand,” the Diamond Harbour MP said to loud applause.



(With inputs from PTI)