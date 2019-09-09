I paid fine for over-speeding on Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari

Meanwhile, an old picture of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is doing the rounds on social media.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, while supporting the traffic police over heavy crackdown on rule-breakers with hefty fines, said he too was levied a fine for over-speeding on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sea link, which he paid. In recent weeks, the fines and penalties have seen a sharp spike and the police leaving no stone unturned to enforce the rules.

In August this year, the government came out with new provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect in several states from September 01, 2019.

The union minister was in a press conference in the city to mark the 100 days of the Narendra Modi-led government after the thumping victory a few months ago.

Adding that while citizens are complaining about higher fines, he too has not been able to escape it.

He revealed that he was levied a fine for over-speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai as that said car was registered under his name.

The senior BJP leader was speaking to the media persons as he commented upon the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

Adding that the heavy fines are there to keep people safe, this will also give way to discipline, transparency and reduce accidents.

He further said, “The road contractor and vehicle manufacturers will also be fined under this act.”

He also spoke at length over accidents on the highway and how the government is working on to reduce them. He said that the government has pinned black spots on the National Highway have and an amount of Rs 1,2000 crores will be allocated to fix them.

However, while traffic violations are under intense scrutiny, incidents of violence over toll payments have been increasing, two of which have been reported and caught on CCTV camera this month alone.

Besides provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Gadkari also hailed the decisions taken by the Modi government including instant triple talaq and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that his ministry is undertaking work worth Rs 60, 000 crore in the northern state.