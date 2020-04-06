‘I got 370 to trend again’, tweets Omar Abdullah after being trolled for ‘corona gone’ jibe at PM Modi

Updated: April 6, 2020 11:14:53 AM

Responding to PM Modi's appeal, millions of people across the country switched off lights at their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches to express solidarity in this time of crisis.

Omar Abdullah tweeted that fireworks are being reported during the “9 Baje 9 Minute” event in Delhi and sought to know the reason behind the ‘celebration’.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was recently released from house arrest, faced a barrage of criticism after he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘light a diya’ appeal on Sunday to show the nation’s collective resolve and solidarity in its fight against coronavirus. Omar tweeted that fireworks are being reported during the “9 Baje 9 Minute” event in Delhi and sought to know the reason behind the ‘celebration’.

“Fireworks in Delhi! What’s the celebration?” he tweeted. Taking a jibe a few minutes later, Omar tweeted, “Corona gone?”

Within minutes, scores of Twitter users trolled him saying that the country is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special rights to the erstwhile state.

As a result, Article 370 started to trend on the microblogging site. He then took the trolling in his stride and shared another tweet: “I got 370 to trend again.”

“There is nothing more satisfying that a bhakt frothing at the mouth hammering away brainlessly at their keyboard to troll me. I’ve missed it all these months in detention. Welcome back boys & girls,” he added.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Article 370 was abolished by the Central government in August last years. Besides, the government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division.

According to the Health ministry data, the virus has infected over 3,000 people in the country and killed over 100.

