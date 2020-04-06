‘I got 370 to trend again’, tweets Omar Abdullah after being trolled for ‘corona gone’ jibe at PM Modi

Omar Abdullah tweeted that fireworks are being reported during the “9 Baje 9 Minute” event in Delhi and sought to know the reason behind the ‘celebration’.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was recently released from house arrest, faced a barrage of criticism after he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘light a diya’ appeal on Sunday to show the nation’s collective resolve and solidarity in its fight against coronavirus. Omar tweeted that fireworks are being reported during the “9 Baje 9 Minute” event in Delhi and sought to know the reason behind the ‘celebration’.

“Fireworks in Delhi! What’s the celebration?” he tweeted. Taking a jibe a few minutes later, Omar tweeted, “Corona gone?”

Within minutes, scores of Twitter users trolled him saying that the country is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special rights to the erstwhile state.

As a result, Article 370 started to trend on the microblogging site. He then took the trolling in his stride and shared another tweet: “I got 370 to trend again.”

“There is nothing more satisfying that a bhakt frothing at the mouth hammering away brainlessly at their keyboard to troll me. I’ve missed it all these months in detention. Welcome back boys & girls,” he added.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Celebrating abolishment of #Article370 https://t.co/cGQu5DSZGg — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) April 5, 2020

No, it will go very soon but article 370 gone last year ???? https://t.co/dFWfKvqKDu — Ashish Soman (@AMS20219) April 5, 2020

Article 370 was abolished by the Central government in August last years. Besides, the government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division.

Belated over the removal of Article 370. You missed the last one. This one is just for you! Oh and Kashmir is still an integral part of India. https://t.co/23cqfKSM4n — Raghav Awasthi (@raghav355) April 5, 2020

Responding to PM Modi’s appeal, millions of people across the country switched off lights at their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches to express solidarity in this time of crisis.

According to the Health ministry data, the virus has infected over 3,000 people in the country and killed over 100.