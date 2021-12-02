  • MORE MARKET STATS

I don’t see Congress getting 300 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Azad on why he can’t promise restoration of Article 370

December 02, 2021 7:57 AM

The  remarks while Ghulam Nabi Azad was justifying his silence on the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The  remarks while Ghulam Nabi Azad was justifying his silence on the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that he doesn’t see his party getting 300 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The  remarks while Azad was justifying his silence on the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said only Supreme Court, where the matter is pending, and the Centre can restore it. Since the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370, it won’t restore it, he said at a rally in Poonch district’s Krishna Ghati area.

“I do not see it good to make any false promises to the people. We cannot promise that we will form the next government at the Centre with 300 MPs and will do it (revoke the August 5, 2019 decision),” the veteran Congress leader said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
