I don’t know who is Gopal Singh Chawla, says Navjot Singh Sidhu about pro-Khalistani leader after returning from Pakistan

Reacting to the controversial photo with pro-Khalistani Gopal Singh Chawla, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that there were probably five to ten thousands pictures taken with him in Pakistan and he doesn’t know who is Gopal Singh Chawla. “There were probably 5-10,000 pictures taken of and with me there(in Pakistan), I don’t know who is Gopal Chawla, ANI quoted Sidhu as saying.

Sidhu has landed in a new controversy after Gopal Singh Chawla posted a photograph posing with the Congress leader in Pakistan. Sidhu visited the neighbouring country to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. Chawla posted a picture of him with Sidhu standing next to him on his Facebook page.

Khalistani Gopal Chawla posts a picture with Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on his Facebook page pic.twitter.com/FXHZDl5E75 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

The foundation stone of the corridor was laid down by Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The corridor will connect to India’s, enabling Sikh pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Gurudwara directly where Sikh guru Guru Nanak settled.

Chawla was one of the prominent faces of the Khalistan movement. He is also believed to be close to JuD terrorist Hafiz Saeed and was clicked with the Mumbai attacks mastermind recently. He was also involved in a controversy wherein Indian diplomats were prevented from entering a Gurdwara in Lahore to meet Indian pilgrims.

Chawla was yesterday seen meeting Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the event to lay the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor. He was greeted by Bajwa as soon as he arrived to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chawla’s presence at the event on Wednesday and the photo with Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has raised many questions with many calling the Punjab minister a traitor.

The BJP condemned the meeting between the duo, and immediately upped the attack against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking him if he ‘planned to disturb Punjab again like Indira Gandhi’.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was also in the neighbouring country and while returning back to India said that Sidhu seems to have more of love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there.