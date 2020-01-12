I don’t accept CAA notification, it will remain on paper: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says CAA notification will remain on paper only, will never be implemented.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to recognise the notification issued by the Central government notifying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into effect. Banerjee said it will only remain a piece of paper and reiterated that the new law will not be implemented in the state.

“We do not accept the notification of Government of India on CAA, which has come yesterday (Friday). We do not accept it. We do not accept NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National population Register) either. The CAA notification will remain on paper as people do not want it,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at an indefinite sit-in organised by the Trinamool students’ wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, against CAA on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. She rushed to the sit-in venue after a 15-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We express full solidarity, full support to the protesting students. Come forward, stand up, fight the battle against NRC and CAA,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

After her speech, the CM left for Millennium Park, where she shared the stage with PM Modi, who inaugurated a light and sound show at the Howrah Bridge. She then returned to the TMCP protest venue.

Meanwhile, Left students protested against Banerjee’s meeting with PM Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The students, chanting ‘Azadi’ and ‘Shame shame’ broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi.

The Central government on Friday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from January 10. In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the act under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from January 10.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

The CAA was passed by parliament on December 11. According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.